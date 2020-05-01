Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s FY2020 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IAC. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $304.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.00.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $223.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $278.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 37.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total transaction of $732,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,108.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

