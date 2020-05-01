Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for TransAlta Renewables Inc Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for TransAlta Renewables in a report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$128.20 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RNW. TD Securities upgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.14.

Shares of TSE RNW opened at C$15.04 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$10.82 and a 1 year high of C$18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.55, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.64%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

