Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Issued By Capital One Financial

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for National-Oilwell Varco in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NOV. UBS Group dropped their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.48. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $26.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.71.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 95.76%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo purchased 11,500 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,869.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,177.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

