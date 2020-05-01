Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alexander’s in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alexander’s’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $14.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

ALX opened at $315.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.52. The company has a current ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.54. Alexander’s has a 12-month low of $228.68 and a 12-month high of $394.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexander’s in the fourth quarter worth $10,839,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the fourth quarter worth $3,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.45%.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

