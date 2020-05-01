Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for HealthStream, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for HealthStream in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. William Blair also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. HealthStream’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HSTM. ValuEngine downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HealthStream from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, HealthStream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

HealthStream stock opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.76 million, a PE ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.61. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $29.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 333.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 219,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 169,104 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at $4,094,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at $1,884,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 34,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at $925,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

