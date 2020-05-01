QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Trading Up 9.5% Following Strong Earnings

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) was up 9.5% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $34.07 and last traded at $32.83, approximately 104,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 53,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.97.

The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $52.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 18.89%.

Get QCR alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QCRH shares. BidaskClub raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on QCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 20.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in QCR by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after buying an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in QCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in QCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in QCR by 2,800.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 18,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.93.

QCR Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.