RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR stock opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.21. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 2.23%. On average, analysts predict that RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $1.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 6.53%. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR Company Profile

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

