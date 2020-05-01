Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $49.21, but opened at $46.94. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rapid7 shares last traded at $46.94, with a volume of 384,300 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RPD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

In other Rapid7 news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $2,116,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,610,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,826. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 744,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,242,000 after buying an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $6,918,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1,520.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 29,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 42.07%. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

