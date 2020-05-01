Raymond James Analysts Give Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) a C$2.10 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$2.10 target price on Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. AltaCorp Capital dropped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.15.

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$1.25 on Tuesday. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$8.04. The company has a market cap of $174.25 million and a PE ratio of 125.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.69.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$758.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$722.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,700.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch purchased 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.14 per share, with a total value of C$75,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$480,330.45. Also, Director Daniel Steinke sold 49,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total transaction of C$66,820.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 563,074 shares in the company, valued at C$765,780.64.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

