Raymond James & Associates Acquires 13,095 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,287,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,903,000 after acquiring an additional 59,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,939,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,458,000 after acquiring an additional 157,254 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,918,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,380,000 after acquiring an additional 133,102 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,852,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,434,000 after acquiring an additional 86,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,811,000 after acquiring an additional 70,152 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of RWO opened at $38.87 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.98.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.