Raymond James & Associates Acquires 28,342 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,342 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Donaldson were worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,834,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,850,000 after acquiring an additional 311,084 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,047,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,991,000 after acquiring an additional 48,713 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Donaldson stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $58.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.39. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 9.47%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

