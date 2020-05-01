Raymond James & Associates Acquires 7,411 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $7,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,200.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,152,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,289,000 after buying an additional 1,987,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,933,000 after buying an additional 66,890 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,669,000 after buying an additional 12,237 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,090,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after buying an additional 17,351 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $177.22 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $118.99 and a one year high of $205.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.79.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.