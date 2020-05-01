Raymond James & Associates Buys 43,233 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 83.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,233 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1,045.5% during the first quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 41,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 37,920 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 194.0% during the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.2% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APH opened at $88.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $110.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cross Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

