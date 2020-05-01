Raymond James & Associates Buys 6,538 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.22% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,303,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,455,000 after purchasing an additional 54,513 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,140,000 after purchasing an additional 71,107 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,870,000 after purchasing an additional 58,396 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 883,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Shares of SITE opened at $96.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.14. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $119.42.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $459.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.84 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 22.49%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $1,130,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,924.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,128,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,336 shares in the company, valued at $29,372,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,100 shares of company stock worth $5,171,797. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SITE shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.