Raymond James & Associates Buys 9,836 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,836 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Gartner worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 54.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gartner from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gartner from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins acquired 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,151.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $118.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Gartner Inc has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $171.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.41 and its 200 day moving average is $139.79.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

