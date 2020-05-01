Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,796 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 43,229 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,564,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 897,444 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $9.62 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $11.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

Separately, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

