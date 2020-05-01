Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,958 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd were worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000.

Shares of NYSE:CII opened at $14.25 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

