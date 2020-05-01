Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,511 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $7,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $346.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.71.

In related news, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $6,810,349.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,603,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric Dey sold 25,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.47, for a total transaction of $8,252,134.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,085 shares in the company, valued at $20,279,934.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $241.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

