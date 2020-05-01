Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 42,978 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.11% of General American Investors worth $7,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GAM. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,329,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in General American Investors by 1,938.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 204,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 194,858 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General American Investors by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 699,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,391,000 after purchasing an additional 29,643 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co acquired a new position in General American Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $742,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in General American Investors by 252.8% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares during the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GAM opened at $30.43 on Friday. General American Investors Company Inc has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.81.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

