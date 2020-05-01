Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 57,246 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Universal Health Services worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 481.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 447.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 374 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $182.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.23.

Shares of UHS opened at $105.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.81 and its 200-day moving average is $129.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

