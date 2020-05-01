Raymond James & Associates Has $6.35 Million Position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of Liberty Media Formula One Series C worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,421,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,024,000 after acquiring an additional 653,090 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,455,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,746,000 after acquiring an additional 18,633 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,379,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,669,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,693,000 after acquiring an additional 31,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,567,000 after acquiring an additional 64,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series C alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FWONK. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.15). Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.56 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.