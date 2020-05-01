Raymond James & Associates Has $7.10 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $808,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,258,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,769,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000.

Shares of VDC opened at $147.97 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $120.70 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.62.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

