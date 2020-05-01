Raymond James & Associates Has $7.13 Million Stock Holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,858 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

NYSE BTZ opened at $13.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $14.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.