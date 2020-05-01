Raymond James & Associates Has $7.27 Million Position in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,078 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,108,000 after buying an additional 66,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,938,000 after acquiring an additional 47,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $59,135,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 2,904.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,243,000 after acquiring an additional 206,170 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

Shares of Eastgroup Properties stock opened at $106.00 on Friday. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $142.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.98.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $88.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is 60.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

Eastgroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.