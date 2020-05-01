Raymond James & Associates Has $7.49 Million Stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of Ingredion worth $7,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Ingredion by 4,702.9% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,419,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $68,271,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after purchasing an additional 507,195 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Ingredion by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 436,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,538,000 after purchasing an additional 266,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Ingredion by 37,792.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 214,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 214,285 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE INGR opened at $81.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ingredion Inc has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.13. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INGR. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

