Raymond James & Associates Has $7.58 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $7,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,086,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,508,000 after buying an additional 56,615 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VONG stock opened at $177.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.28. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $131.88 and a one year high of $198.16.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.