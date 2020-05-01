Raymond James & Associates Has $7.65 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,873 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,482,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,060,000 after buying an additional 60,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $65.06 on Friday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.54.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 893 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $74,476.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,211 shares of company stock worth $3,927,448 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

