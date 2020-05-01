Raymond James & Associates Has $7.68 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,709 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Aptiv worth $7,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 190,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 23,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aptiv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,883,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $951,451,000 after acquiring an additional 94,635 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Aptiv by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Aptiv by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $69.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $99.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.08.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Aptiv from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.59.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

