Raymond James & Associates Has $7 Million Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,633 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.42% of LCI Industries worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 448,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28,254 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 324,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,673,000 after purchasing an additional 19,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth $31,201,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Sidoti raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

NYSE LCII opened at $90.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $55.29 and a 12 month high of $116.51.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.35 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

