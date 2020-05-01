Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 720,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,683 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Under Armour were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 82.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 72,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 32,874 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 68.2% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 70,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 28,575 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at $109,000. 39.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAA stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. Under Armour Inc has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.96.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

