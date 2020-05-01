Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 957,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,022 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 123,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Hanesbrands by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 20,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.80 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

