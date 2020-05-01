Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 19.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 290,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,927 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 218,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 98,562 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 96,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 319,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 204,410 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6,946.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $1,100,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,883.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.71. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

