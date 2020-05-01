Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,889 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 164,873 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of Expedia Group worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Expedia Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 39,780 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $87,503,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 76.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 458 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 276.5% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 17,433 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $507,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $70.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group Inc has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $144.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

