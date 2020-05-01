Raymond James & Associates Makes New Investment in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 156,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,283,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 3.69% of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000.

Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $40.13 and a 52 week high of $59.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.55.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.