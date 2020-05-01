Raymond James & Associates Purchases 17,006 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $7,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 80,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,798,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,584,000 after buying an additional 183,056 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 30.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,317,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,774,000 after buying an additional 1,006,031 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 109.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 17,075 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 37,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 5,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $94,614.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,044.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,400,396 shares of company stock valued at $39,272,298 over the last 90 days. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of AMH opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 83.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

