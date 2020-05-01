Raymond James & Associates Purchases 42,678 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,678 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.50% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 262.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period.

VNLA opened at $49.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.71. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $50.50.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.