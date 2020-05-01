Raymond James & Associates Purchases 75,093 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,093 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of Gentex worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Gentex by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,007,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,103,000 after acquiring an additional 513,292 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Gentex by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,592,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,618,000 after acquiring an additional 87,134 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gentex by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,233,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,717,000 after acquiring an additional 175,402 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Gentex by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,033,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,918,000 after acquiring an additional 580,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Gentex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,018,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,474,000 after buying an additional 96,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $31.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $453.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra reduced their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

