Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 368.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,835 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $7,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $47.70 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $51.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.26.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

