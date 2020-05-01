Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,810 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.19% of Nomad Foods worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,179,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,868 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,037,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,427,000 after buying an additional 360,147 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,292,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,018,000 after buying an additional 176,823 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,711,000 after buying an additional 729,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,163,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,750,000 after buying an additional 69,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.83. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.95.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.95 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

