Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 240,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,008 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 108,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 318,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ST shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.42.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $774.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

