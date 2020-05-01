Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,670 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.66% of James River Group worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in James River Group by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in James River Group by 892.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in James River Group by 386.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in James River Group by 1,150.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on JRVR shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of James River Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of James River Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $35.48 on Friday. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). James River Group had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $110.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other James River Group news, CEO J Adam Abram bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 455,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,204,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

