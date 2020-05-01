Raymond James & Associates Sells 103,138 Shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,724 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 103,138 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BHP Group were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,584 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BHP opened at $40.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. BHP Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $59.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Investec raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Societe Generale raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

