Raymond James & Associates Sells 15,906 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,906 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Globe Life were worth $7,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $505,144,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,453,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $120,501,000. SPF Beheer BV boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 919,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,805,000 after acquiring an additional 30,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 675,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,117,000 after acquiring an additional 118,310 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

GL opened at $85.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.36 and its 200 day moving average is $94.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

In other Globe Life news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $989,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,440,568.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 5,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $547,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,750 shares of company stock worth $1,948,103. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.