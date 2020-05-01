Raymond James & Associates Sells 235,088 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 278,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 235,088 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 286,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after buying an additional 63,649 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $22,360,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 261,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 53,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.72.

In other news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $173,756.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,207.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $518,833.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,725.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,632. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $26.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 58.70%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

