Raymond James & Associates Sells 30,975 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,975 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

