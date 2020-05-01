Raymond James & Associates Sells 364,476 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,476 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $120,088,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,237,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,899 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $17,702,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 316.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 763,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after purchasing an additional 580,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2,005.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 441,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 420,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $487,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KDP opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.