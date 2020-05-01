Raymond James Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Raymond James cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BIP. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE BIP opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 559.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.