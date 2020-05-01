Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.63. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

