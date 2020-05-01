Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,655 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in TransUnion by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 453.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 47.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,810 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $767,801.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,808.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,467 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,372 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRU. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

TRU opened at $78.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average of $83.19. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.25 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 23.93%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

