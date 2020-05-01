Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stake in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 221,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,633 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

GDO opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99. Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

